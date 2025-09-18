FG, States, LGs Share N2.25trn August Revenue

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils shared a total sum of ₦2.25 trillion from the federation account as revenue for August 2025.

The disbursement was made during the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

According to a communiqué issued by FAAC, the ₦2.25 trillion distributable revenue comprised ₦1.48 trillion statutory revenue, ₦672.90 billion Value Added Tax (VAT), ₦32.34 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and ₦41.28 billion from Exchange Difference.

The communiqué revealed that the total gross revenue available in August 2025 was ₦3.64 trillion. From this amount, ₦124.84 billion was deducted for collection costs, while ₦1.29 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings. It also noted that gross VAT revenue rose to ₦722.62 billion in August compared to ₦687.94 billion in July, showing an increase of ₦34.68 billion.

From the ₦1.48 trillion statutory revenue, the Federal Government received ₦684.46 billion, state governments received ₦347.17 billion, local government councils received ₦267.65 billion, while oil-producing states got ₦179.31 billion as 13 percent derivation revenue.

Out of the ₦672.90 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received ₦100.94 billion, state governments received ₦336.45 billion, and local government councils received ₦235.52 billion. From the ₦32.34 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received ₦4.85 billion, states got ₦16.17 billion, while local government councils received ₦11.32 billion.

Similarly, from the ₦41.28 billion Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received ₦19.80 billion, state governments received ₦10.04 billion, local government councils received ₦7.74 billion, while oil-producing states got ₦3.70 billion as derivation revenue.

The communiqué further disclosed that gross statutory revenue in August stood at ₦2.84 trillion, a drop of ₦231.91 billion compared to ₦3.07 trillion recorded in July. While oil and gas royalties, VAT, and CET levies recorded increases, revenues from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), import duty, EMTL, and excise duty declined.