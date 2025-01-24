FG, States Invest $834m On NG-CARES In 4 Years

Share

The Federal and State Governments have invested $834,597,246.25 since the inception of the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme in 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Emeka Obi, made this known in his opening remarks at the Stakeholders Consultative on NGCARES Programme 2.0, held on Thursday in Abuja.

Obi said over the past four years, the programme had impacted positively on the lives and livelihoods of over 15 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to addressing holistically, the socioeconomic challenges facing the Nigerian poor.

“This value is also shared by the World Bank and this is indeed commendable, ” Obi said. He commended the support provided by the States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) towards the implementation of the NGCARES programme. Obi said:

“This is exemplified by the huge investments which have produced a cumulative earned results amounting to the sum of $834,597,246.25 since the inception of the Programme in 2021.

”This is however less than the actual reimbursement to the States and FCT which stands at $645,742,514.60, representing about 30 per cent over performance.

“This is a testament to the deep commitment of the sub-National Governments to own and institutionalise NG-CARES and Social Protection in the country.”

