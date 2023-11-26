FG, States, 774 LGs Share N4.8TRN In 6 Months

The Federation Account Allocation Committee ( FAAC) shared out a total of N4,784.61 trillion in five months to three tires of governments, comprising federal, states and local governments since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s six months old administration.

The amount shared consists of statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT) , Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue, Exchange Difference revenue and augmentation . The former Lagos State governor was sworn in as a successor to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, on 29 May, 2023.

Tinubu, in his inaugural address, announced the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate policy on the day he formally took over. Crude oil revenue accounts for 70 per cent of total revenue shared by FAAC to the three tires of governments monthly.

Last two years into the exit of administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL), had stopped remittance of crude oil sales revenue into the federation purse on account of funding fuel subsidy.

The management of NNPCL and state governors had heated argument on poor allocation coming to states from monthly FAAC distribution due to NNPCL’s insistence on deducting at source, fuel subsidy cost it bore. The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed has boosted revenue inflow into federation purse.

A Sunday Telegraph analysis of five months of federation revenue shared to Federal Government, states and 774 local government areas by FAAC showed that Federal Government received the highest portion of total allocation in sum of N1,795.20 trillion followed by states N1,562.59 trillion and LGAs, which got N1,220.12 trillion.

For instance, in June 2023, which was maiden FAAC meeting held by Tinubu’s administration, the June allocation shared in July was N907.054 billion. In July N966.110 billion was shared to three tiers of governments by FAAC. The August revenue moved up to N1,101.01 trillion; September was N903.480 billon and in October N906. 955 billion was shared. November revenue will be shared in December while December revenue allocation is shared in January 2024.

Of the N4.8 trillion thus far shared, Federal Government portion is as follows: In June it got N345.564 billion, July N374.485 billion , August N431.248 billion , N320.543 billion in September and N323.355 billion in October. For the states, June revenue allocation was N295.948 billion, July N310.670 billion , August N361.188 billion, September N287.071 billion and October N307.717 billion .

The 774 LGAs portion of revenue allocation was as follows: June N218 .064 billion, July, N299.409 billion, August, N266.538 billion; September, N210. 900 billion and October was N225.209 billion . FAAC is a statutory body chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun. All the 36 states Commissioners of Finance are members.

Representatives of core revenue generating agencies such as NNPCL, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Inland Revenue Service are members. Other key organizations such as CBN, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission RMAFC are members. FAAC meets monthly to consider and approve revenue accruals to the three tiers of governments.

With fuel subsidy regime under control, expectations of increased revenue share out to three tiers of governments are high. The NNPCL, has given commitment to the take-off of Port Harcourt refinery next month, December 2023. Resumption of NNPCL’ local refineries including scheduled resumption of Dangote multi- billion dollar refinery next year are expected to halt importation of refined petroleum products.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, confirmed days ago that Port Harcourt Refinery will take off in December 2023. He gave the assurance while meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas. Kyari said the rehabilitation of the state-run refineries was ongoing and that by December 2024 Nigeria would stop petrol imports.

“I can confirm to you that by the end of December this year, we will start the Port Harcourt Refinery; early in the first quarter of 2024, we will start the Warri Refinery and by the end of 2024, the Kaduna Refinery will come into operation. “This is the commitment we are giving today, and you can hold us accountable for this.

“In 2024, many of the initiatives including the rehabilitation of our refineries and also the efforts of small-scale refineries, and the upcoming Dangote Refinery, will make Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products in 2024. “We will no longer be talking about fuel importation by the end of 2024. I am very optimistic that this will crystallize.”