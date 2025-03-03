FG, Stakeholders Set Roadmap For Adoption Of LPG For Domestic, Industrial Use In Africa

Share

The Federal Government(FG) and stakeholders have reiterated the need for the country and the entire West Africa to totally adopt Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic and industrial use.

The stakeholders noted that the rate at which LPG is adopted in Nigeria and Africa is too low and not encouraging, as it contributes to the environmental pollution with carbon emissions through their traditional use of firewood, charcoal and others.

They raised the concern at the 6th West Africa LPG Expo 2025 held in Lagos on Monday with the theme “LPG as Clean Fuel for Energy Transition in West Africa.”

Speaking at the Expo 2025, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, emphasised the need to move away from traditional fuels, citing their detrimental impact on the environment and public health.

The Minister, who was represented by Abel Igheghe, explained that LPG, with its lower carbon footprint, presents a viable and scalable alternative.

He said: “Across West Africa, millions of households and businesses rely on biomass and traditional fuels, which not only degrade our environment but also pose severe health risks.”

Ekpo placed a strong emphasis on the critical role of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the region’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future.

He reinforced the Nigerian government’s unwavering commitment to prioritising LPG as a pivotal component of the national energy mix, driven by the “Decade of Gas Initiative.”

“The Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains resolute in advancing LPG as a key component of our national energy mix. Our Decade of Gas Initiative is driving increased adoption of gas for domestic, commercial, and industrial use, ensuring that energy remains accessible, affordable, and sustainable,” Ekpo affirmed.

Acknowledging the necessity of robust infrastructure, the Minister called for collaborative efforts between governments and private entities.

“The adoption of LPG as a clean energy source must be complemented by robust infrastructure. Nigeria has made significant strides in expanding LPG storage and distribution networks.

“However, we recognize the need for continued investment in LPG infrastructure across West Africa.

“Governments and private entities must work collaboratively to establish efficient supply chains, improve safety standards, and create an enabling environment that attracts investment in the LPG sector,” he said.

He outlined the government’s strategic policy interventions, including tax waivers and streamlined import processes, aimed at accelerating LPG adoption.

He also spoke of the presidential CNG initiative and how that works in synergy with the LPG sector.

“To accelerate LPG adoption, we are implementing targeted policy interventions, including removing bottlenecks that hinder investment in the sector.

“The government has also introduced tax waivers on LPG import and LPG equipment and streamlined importation processes for cylinders and accessories.

“The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority NMDPRA is working on a pricing framework for LPG in line with provisions of the PIA to ensure price stability and possible price reduction,” Ekpo disclosed.

The CEO of Bharat Tanks and Vessel LLP, Darsh Agarwal, the lead sponsor of the programme, noted that Africans lack access to and affordability to LPG.

“It’s been two to three years since I’ve been traveling to Africa continuously. In the last two or three years, I’ve traveled to more than 20 to 25 African countries. And one thing was very much common: accessibility and affordability to energy. I come from India. My mother has never used charcoal or firewood to cook food at home.

“We always have been supplied LPG. And this is not just us. This is the entire India. But when we visit Africa, this is not the case.

“Here also we have been to places where charcoal is being used for cooking purposes, pestilence, firewood is being used for cooking purposes, and we would like to change it.

“And that’s why we are here, the vision of our company is to make sure the Africa, not only West Africa, all the Africans, have clean energy, accessibility and affordability to clean energy.”

The Federal Minister of Women’s Affairs, represented by Xavier Eyamba, Senior Technical Advisor to the Minister of Climate Change and Green Economy, highlighted the disproportionate impact of traditional cooking fuels on women and children.

“Women are the heartbeat of the household, and they carry the weight of cooking responsibilities,” stated Eyamba, emphasising the health risks associated with biomass fuels like wood and charcoal.

The Minister announced the establishment of a Steering Committee for the Nigerian Women Clean Cooking Scale-Up and Empowerment Initiative, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renew Hope Agenda.

According to him, this initiative aims at promoting sustainable cooking practices, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering women through carbon incentives.

“The Ministry will collaborate with the National Gas Expansion Agency to facilitate the transition to clean cookstoves, aiming to move between 1 million and 5 million households away from biomass,” he said.

The Lagos State government, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Abiola Kosegbe, detailed the state’s pioneering efforts in LPG adoption with Lagos accounting for 40% of Nigeria’s energy consumption, the state has implemented a comprehensive gas policy, driven by the Ibile Oil and Gas Cooperation (IOGC).

She said initiatives like the Ecogas program, converting public transport to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and investing in gas-to-power projects are central to Lagos’ strategy.

“The case for LPG adoption is urgent and compelling,” said Kosegbe, citing the high number of deaths caused by indoor air pollution from inefficient cooking fuels.

She noted that the State is actively attracting investors and promoting public-private partnerships to expand LPG infrastructure and improve last-mile distribution.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, underscored the federal government’s commitment to leveraging Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

She explained that the government’s policy exempting LPG and related equipment from import duties and value-added tax aims to make LPG more accessible and affordable. Additionally, the government has mandated local LPG producers to halt exports to ensure sufficient domestic supply and is developing a domestic LPG pricing framework.

Also speaking, the Deputy Managing Director of the World Liquified Gas Association (WLGA), Michael Kelly, highlighted the potential of LPG across Africa, stating, “LPG holds immense potential in transforming the energy landscape here in West Africa and throughout Africa. It’s a clean alternative to traditional fuels, and it offers a viable solution to households, businesses and industries.”

However, he acknowledged the challenges, including infrastructure, affordability, and policy inconsistencies.

“Challenges remain, and that’s part of what the discussions are going to cover today and tomorrow,” he said.

The WLGA is actively involved in promoting LPG adoption through initiatives like the Cooking for Life Africa Task Force and the Women in LPG Network.

Kelly stressed the importance of inclusivity, noting, “We created Women in LPG as a way to get women into our industry at every level of the industry so that our industry becomes friendlier to women.”

He also spoke on the importance of the LPG Roadmap for Africa, which is available on the WLGA website.

“It is meant to provide a series of analysis on the benefits of LPG as well as recommendations. And the recommendations are specifically for government bodies and other stakeholders so that they understand what our industry needs to grow up successfully and in the long term.”

The Second Vice President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Olufisayo Duduyemi, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for regional collaboration.

“As a sole region, we must foster greater collaboration among government, businesses, and industry stakeholders to develop a harmonized approach to LPG adoption and market development,” Duduyemi stated.

He highlighted the significant growth in LPG consumption in Nigeria, noting the increase from 50,000 metric tons in 2007 to over 1.3 million metric tons in 2023.

“This remarkable growth not only demonstrates its potential but also highlights the growing awareness and acceptance of LPG,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged the challenges, including affordability and infrastructure gaps.

“LPG penetration in West Africa still faces challenges, including infrastructure gap, affordability issues, policy inconsistencies, and market barriers,” he added.

