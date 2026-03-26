The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE) has called for deeper collaboration with the European Union to address emerging maritime threats, particularly illegal fishing, trafficking and environmental crimes in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, said on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the European Union Evaluation Mission on the Gulf of Guinea Inter-regional Network (GoGIN II) Project.

The Minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, explained that Oyetola had emphasised that evolving security challenges in the region require a broader, more integrated and sustained response anchored on strong international partnerships.

He noted that delegation, led by Ms Stéphanie Vergniault, was in Nigeria as part of an independent assessment of the EU-funded initiative, which supports maritime coordination and information sharing across the Gulf of Guinea.

Also, Oyetola reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to the Yaoundé Architecture for Maritime Security, describing it as a vital platform for regional cooperation, collective response and intelligence exchange, noting that EU-backed interventions such as GoGIN II have played an important role in strengthening this framework, particularly by enhancing maritime domain awareness and facilitating closer collaboration among national and regional agencies.

The Minister acknowledged the impact of the YARIS information-sharing system in improving coordination among maritime stakeholders, while stressing the need to sustain and optimise its operational use. He also highlighted the importance of improving interoperability between regional centres and national institutions, alongside continued capacity building and technical support.

Oyetola cited the success of the Deep Blue Project, which has contributed to a significant reduction in piracy and armed robbery at sea in the Gulf of Guinea in recent years, noting that the progress recorded demonstrates the effectiveness of combining national ownership with regional and international support.

As the GoGIN II programme nears completion, the Minister urged stakeholders to focus on consolidating its achievements and ensuring long-term sustainability through stronger regional ownership mechanisms.

He stressed that maintaining the gains recorded would be critical to securing the maritime domain and supporting economic activities across the Gulf of Guinea.

Earlier, Vergniault explained that the evaluation seeks to assess the programme’s performance, operational results and sustainability, while identifying lessons that could shape future maritime security initiatives. She noted that the mission, which also includes Captain Alioune Diop, is engaging key stakeholders in Nigeria to gather operational feedback on the use of the YARIS platform, the programme’s contribution to coordination under the Yaoundé Architecture, and the prevailing challenges in the maritime sector.