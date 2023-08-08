FG spends N7trn on direct interventions in power sector

The Federal Government has said that it spent about N7 trillion as direct interventions in the power sector. It stated that the investments were despite privatising the electricity generation and distribution arms of the industry since November 2013. The Nigeria Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Dr Edmund Eje, who made the disclosure, also said the N7 trillion excluded interventions from international donors.

He spoke in Abuja when he announced the forthcoming Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry Market Participants and Stakeholders Roundtable. Eje said: “You and I were enthusiastic about privatisation; yes, the government has no business doing business and we saw that NEPA failed. We were all witnesses and so everybody was enthusiastic to have something different that would usher us into a new power paradise. But it never came. “Now this conference is to evaluate. What are the issues? The Federal Government has spent about N7 trillion on interventions, direct interventions. I am not talking about monies from donors, but on direct interventions and we are also asking for more.”

“Distribution companies have been making frantic efforts to ensure that they service their jurisdictions; what are the problems inhibiting them? The TCN has been executing lots of projects worth billions of naira and dollars. The generation companies are there, and almost every year you will add a new generator. “Since 2005, we have never invoiced anything more than 4,000MW. It is on record. So this conference is going to be no holds barred, and it is coming at the right time.”