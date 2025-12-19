FG Spends N47bn To Complete Jakara/Wuju-Wuju Project

The Federal Government is to spend the sum of N47 billion to complete the Wuju-Wuju)/ Jakara road and sewage project in Kano metropolis.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, disclosed this during the flag-off of the project in Kano on Monday.

Ata said the Federal Government took over the execution of the project through the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on the request of the Kano State Government.

He said the project spans four metropolitan local government areas of the state capital namely, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Dala and Fage, adding that when completed, it would positively impact the economic lives of the residents.

According to him, the State Government had executed 850 metres of the project, while the Federal Government would cover 6.7 Kilometres to complete it. The Minister said the Kano State Government would pay compensation on houses affected by the project, adding that it had already paid 2 kilometres of houses of the compensation.