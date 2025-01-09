FG Speaks On Telecoms Tariffs Increment By 100%

Share

On Wednesday, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy confirmed plans to increase telecommunication tariffs while assuring Nigerians it won’t be by the proposed 100% as requested by operators.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijan made this disclosure after a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

Speaking on the development, the Minister said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would come up with modalities for tariff adjustment in the telecoms industry.

He said, “We’ve looked at a number of things in terms of how to ensure that can meaningfully contribute to the development of Nigeria.

“Some of those things include implementing the Executive Order around ensuring that we can protect infrastructure around telecoms, driving up significantly local content and importantly, ensuring the sustainability of the companies themselves that as we see inflation across the world that telecommunications companies.

“We don’t run them down but we allow them to continue to be sustainable so that they can contribute to our economy.

“You have seen over the past weeks that there has been agitation from some of these companies to increase tariffs, requesting for 100% tariff increase. This is not something that as a government we will be able to subscribe to at the minute,” he noted

