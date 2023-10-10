FG Speaks On Subsidy Return As Fuel Stations Shut Down

The President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, on Monday, denied reintroducing the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, amid the closure of many filling stations nationwide due to various challenges in the downstream oil sector.

The move followed the numerous problems in the downstream oil business, which have led to the widespread closure of petrol stations.

It would be recalled that on May 29, President Tinubu declared the removal of fuel subsidies during his inauguration at Eagles Square in Abuja, The Nation reported.

It also said the pockets of queues observed by motorists in petrol stations across the country stemmed from hiccups in product distribution from the South to the North, not a lack of supply.

The hat NNPCL declared that Nigeria will start exporting refined petroleum products by the following year, thanks to efforts to modernise its refineries. Nigeria has imported PMS and other refined petroleum products throughout the nation through the NNPCL for many years.

Following a meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, informed State House Correspondents that the gasoline subsidy had not been reimbursed.

He stated: No subsidy whatsoever. We are recovering our full cost from the products that we import. We sell to the market, and we understand why the marketers are unable to import. We hope that they do it very quickly and these are some of the interventions the government is doing. There is no subsidy.

Kyari’s claim was made just 48 hours after the Nigerian Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association announced the reinstatement of fuel subsidies.

“Marketers say subsidy is back Meanwhile, oil marketers had consistently claimed that fuel subsidies had returned, citing N720/litre as the landing cost of petrol as of last week.

Depending on the location, the commodity is currently offered for between N580 and N617 per litre, according to marketers Festus Osifo, the National President of PENGASSAN, claimed that the government continued to subsidise petrol because of the price of crude oil on the world market and the currency rate.

“They [government] are paying subsidy today. In reality, today, there is a subsidy because, as of when the earlier price was determined, the price of crude in the international market was around $80 for a barrel.

“But today, it has moved to about $93/94 per barrel for Brent crude. So, because it has moved, the price [of petroleum] also needed to move. The only reason the price will not move is when you can manage your exchange rate effectively and you can pump in supply and bring down the exchange rate.”

He pointed out that the nation would not pay subsidies if the exchange rate dropped today. However, he claimed that Nigeria introduced subsidy in response to the value of the exchange rate and the price of crude oil on the global market. Fuel Subsidy is Back: Dangote Shuns Refining of Petrol for Diesel, Aviation fuel.

Following the reported resumption of fuel subsidy under President Bola Tinubu’s government, the Dangote Refinery and other Nigerian modular refineries have moved their emphasis away from refining Premium Motor Spirit (PMS),

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian government secretly paid about N169.4 billion as a subsidy to keep petrol at N620 per litre in August.

Reports have suggested that the current petrol price should be more sustainable given the exchange rate and the international crude oil price selling at over $95 a barrel, indicating a return of subsidy.