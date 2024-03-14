FG Speaks On Powering NRC Locomotives With Gas

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmad Alkali has moved to shift Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) locomotives from diesel to using liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas.

The initiative, according to the Minister aimed to guide the corporation towards sustainable energy sources and reduce operational costs, as per a statement released by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, on Thursday.

In line with recent fuel subsidy removal and the government’s commitment to delivering efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation, Alkali reiterated the administration’s intention to provide Nigerians with these transportation solutions.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the De-Sadel consortium introduced an LNG-CNG alternative for joint discussion by the Ministry of Transportation and the NRC at the Ministry’s headquarters.

Alkali expressed confidence that this transition could enhance the effectiveness, and efficiency, and potentially reduce costs of rail services for Nigerians, particularly in the absence of fuel subsidies.

To expedite the process, Alkali mandated the immediate formation of a seven-member technical committee to assess the feasibility and potential outcomes of retrofitting NRC's locomotives with LNG-CNG technology. The committee was given a timeframe of seven to 14 days to present recommendations. "Our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aims to establish an efficient, affordable, and sustainable transportation system for the people of our country, and I believe this will significantly lower transportation costs," stated Alkali. He supported the proposal by De-Sadel Company to integrate their current LNG-CNG kits onto NRC's locomotives without cost to the government and to provide replacements if needed.

FG Harsh Policies Killing All Of Us – NLC Alkali, eager to proceed with retrofitting an NRC locomotive through the De-Sadel consortium, instructed Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oloruntola to create a joint team of mechanical engineers from the Transportation Ministry, NRC, and De-Sadel Consortium. He stressed the gradual shift from diesel to gas usage, beginning with a 50-50 ratio and moving towards 30-70 before reaching 0-100. “A committee will be formed immediately after this productive session, and they will begin deliberations and discussions at the Ministry’s headquarters. They are to advise and potentially have a gas-powered locomotive ready for test within a short timeframe,” directed the minister. Following the directive, the technical committee promptly conducted assessments, leading to a visit to NRC’s workshop in Idu, Abuja, on March 13, 2024. The committee’s findings affirmed the feasibility of retrofitting NRC’s locomotives with LNG-CNG technology. De-Sadel Consortium’s Managing Director, Sam Uko, highlighted the advantages of adopting LNG-CNG technology, which includes cost savings and extended engine lifespan. Uko shared that the Consortium already has 50 gas-powered locomotives installed and ready for use, with a commitment to supply gas for 5 years to address concerns about gas availability. Uko clarified that the dual-fuel locomotive retrofitting strategy should not be seen as engine conversion or modification. In addition to retrofitting NRC’s locomotives, the De-Sadel Consortium proposed installing security measures along the rail corridors in the country, introducing a real-time monitoring system for the train wagons and rail lines to prevent vandalism and attacks. The technology aims to enhance security for the rail services, enabling trains to operate round-the-clock, and boosting NRC’s revenue from gas usage and security measures. Furthermore, the De-Sadel Consortium suggested additional security installations along rail corridors to improve safety and deter vandalism. Uko stressed that real-time monitoring systems would deter attacks, allowing trains to operate continuously, thus increasing NRC’s revenue from gas utilization.