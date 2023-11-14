FG Speaks On Cancellation Of Air Peace Passengers’ Visas In Saudi Arabia

Following the cancellation of visas of all the 264 passengers, who were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on Sunday, by the Saudi Arabian government, the Federal Government on Monday said it has commenced an investigation into the case.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that The Nigerian citizens aboard Air Peace were denied entrance into Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the development in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Al-Kasim Abdulkadir said the Nigerian Government is currently investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rule had been violated to warrant the decision by the Saudi authorities.

He also noted that Nigeria had just participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made between the two countries.

Speaking further, he indicated that despite the fact that the passengers went through the advanced passenger information system (APIS) during the check-in formalities in Nigeria, which was also monitored by the Saudi authorities, the turn of events was surprising.

“Nigeria has just participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made.

“The Ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with the 4 Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement partly reads.

According to him, following the intervention of the Nigerian embassy, the Saudi authorities reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to Nigeria to 177 from 264.