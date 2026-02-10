FG, South Korea To Establish EV Factory In Nigeria

The federal government has signed an agreement with South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) to establish what is called Africa’s first Electric Vehicle manufacturing plant.

The development is seen as a major step by the FG to establishing a domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry in the country.

A statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), also stated that once operational, the facility is projected to produce 300,000 vehicles annually and generate around 10,000 jobs.

It explained that the agreement was signed on January 30, 2025, by Minister of State for Industry Senator John Enoh for Nigeria and AEDC Chairman Yoon Sukhun for South Korea. It added that it marks a major step in the country’s push to localize vehicle production and green technology adoption.

According to the statement, the project will be implemented in phases, beginning with EV assembly and later expanding into full in-house production.

The post read:“On January 30, 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through Senator John Enoh, Hon. Minister of State for Industry at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) to establish an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant and develop critical charging infrastructure nationwide.

This landmark collaboration aligns strongly with Nigeria’s National Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).”