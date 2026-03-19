FG, SON Align On National Single Window For Trade Initiative

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s initiative to deploy the National Single Window (NSW) for trade, a strategic digital platform designed to streamline import and export processes and strengthen Nigeria’s trade environment.

Indeed, the National Single Window initiative, scheduled to commence operations on March 27, 2026, will integrate multiple government agencies involved in trade regulation into a unified electronic platform.

The Director General/Chief Executive, SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, who made this known in Abuja, said the system would allow traders to submit required documentation through a single portal for processing by relevant authorities, thereby reducing duplication, improving transparency, and enhancing efficiency across Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

Okeke said: “As the national standards body responsible for developing and enforcing standards for products and services in Nigeria, SON plays a critical role in safeguarding product quality, consumer safety, and fair-trade practices.

The Organisation is actively collaborating with partner regulatory agencies to ensure that the integration of regulatory processes into the National Single Window framework strengthens quality assurance and compliance with applicable standards.”

According to him, “the introduction of the National Single Window represents a significant step toward modernizing Nigeria’s trade infrastructure and improving the ease of doing business.

By enabling electronic submission of permits, certificates, and other regulatory documentation, the system will simplify trade procedures and accelerate cargo clearance processes at the nation’s ports. Experts estimate that the platform could significantly reduce cargo clearance timelines and improve Nigeria’s global trade competitiveness.”

He added that SON had undertak- en key preparatory steps to ensure seamless participation in the initiative, including aligning its relevant digital platforms and regulatory procedures with the emerging trade facilitation framework.

These efforts will support more efficient processing of standardsrelated approvals and enhance coordination with other government agencies operating within the National Single Window environment, the SON boss stated.

“Through this initiative, SON will further strengthen its mandate of ensuring that products imported and exported into and from the country, comply with established national and international standards,” Dr. Okeke said, adding that “the Organisation will also continue to work closely with stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, exporters, and logistics operators, to promote compliance and facilitate legitimate trade.”