FG Solid Minerals Revenue Increased To N70bn In 2025

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development recorded an increase in revenue to over N70 billion in 2025. This was contained in a statement yesterday by Mr Segun Tomori, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake. He explained that the increase was from N38 billion in 2024.

According to him, the growth was due to wideranging reforms and strategic policies that have repositioned Nigeria’s mining sector and attracted renewed global interest. Tomori said: “Revenue from the sector increased from N16 billion in 2023 to N38 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed N70 billion by the end of 2025.”

The minister’s aide said the improvement followed the implementation of Alake’s seven point agenda, which focuses on reforms, transparency, investor confidence, and local value addition.

He explained that as part of the reforms, the ministry revoked 1,633 mining licenses in late 2023 over non-payment of annual service fees, while another 924 dormant licenses were revoked in early 2024 to create room for serious investors. He added that the guidelines for Community Development Agreements (CDAs) were revised to ensure host communities give consent before licences are approved.

According to him, illegal mining, which was identified as a major challenge in the sector, has been addressed through the establishment of mining marshals in 2024. “Within a year, more than 300 illegal miners were arrested, about 150 are undergoing prosecution, and 98 illegal mining sites have been recovered,” he said. According to him, nationwide satellite surveillance of mining sites is expected to commence in 2026 to strengthen enforcement.

“At the continental level, Nigeria’s push for local value addition led to the formation of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, which elected Alake as its pioneer chairman. Tomori stated that the revenue growth, though unprecedented, remains a fraction of the sector’s vast potential, adding that reforms will be consolidated in 2026 to make solid minerals a major contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.