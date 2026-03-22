FG, Sokoto Working In Synergy To End Insecurity – Gov Aliyu

Sokoto Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has stated that the Federal Government and Sokoto State Government were working together to combat insecurity in the state.

He made this statement during a Sallah visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at his palace. Aliyu assured residents that his administration was providing logistical support to security agencies and the State Community Guard Corps to boost security. He called for public support and cooperation with security agencies to tackle banditry.

“We need to pray for Allah’s protection for our security personnel deployed to volatile areas,” he said. The governor also promised to maintain an open door policy to meet the people’s needs.

He urged Islamic scholars to pray for peace and coexistence in Sokoto State and Nigeria. He thanked Muslim preachers for their Ramadan teachings and asked them to continue educating Muslims on Islam’s basics.

The Sultan commended Governor Aliyu for his people-oriented projects, saying: “Your Excellency, do not relent in what you are doing for our state. The Sultanate Council is behind you.”

The Sultan praised security agencies for protecting lives and property, urging them to keep up the good work. He appealed to Nigerians to pray for their leaders and support the current administration.