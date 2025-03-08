FG, Sokoto Govt Commit N7bn To Education Upgrade

Share

At least 4,000 primary school teachers in Sokoto State will benefit from the annual federal and state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), intervention program.

According to the Chairman of the Board, Umar NaGwari Tambuwal, the federal and state governments have contributed N7 billion to the project, with each contributing N3.5 billion.

The board plans to execute 2024 education development projects in the state, including general renovations, building new classrooms, and purchasing teaching and learning facilities such as furniture for pupils and teachers.

Two percent of the total N7 billion annual intervention fund will be dedicated to the developmental training of teachers to improve their capacity building.

Shehu Shagari College of Education and Shehu Shagari University of Education will train 2,000 teachers each.

The board aims to train an additional 8,000 teachers before the end of the year 2025, bringing the total to 12,000.

Currently, there are approximately 25,000 teachers on the Sokoto State Government payroll.

Tambuwal emphasized the importance of teachers upgrade training, which will significantly boost primary school education across the state.

The board has also initiated a verification exercise to identify and address ghost teachers, ensuring that government resources are utilized efficiently.

The chairman commended the state governor for implementing the new minimum wage for primary school teachers, which has been increased to N70,000.

He urged teachers to reciprocate the gesture by fulfilling their mandates and promised to sustain teachers’ promotions and other welfare incentives as due.

