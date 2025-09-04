FG, Sokoto Govt Commit N7bn To Boost Education

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government, has committed N7 billion to upgrade the education sector in Sokoto State.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this during a sensitisation campaign on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mid-term achievements in the state.

He added that many indigent students of Sokoto origin have also benefited from the NELFUND loan scheme to pursue tertiary education.

“Indeed, the past two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, from May 2023, have been a period of unprecedented achievements, where the state witnessed a harvest of dividends of democracy like never before in its annals, indelibly touching the lives of the people and turning their fortunes for the better,” Idris said.

The Minister, represented by the Head of Centre, Federal Information Centre, Sokoto, further highlighted some of the administration’s key interventions in the state. These include: the North West Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration project, the flag-off of the 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry super highway, the subsidised sale of 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice to Sokoto State civil servants at N40,000 per 50kg bag.

He stressed that these initiatives are part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s leadership, describing them as “promises kept” that portend good for Sokoto and Nigeria at large.

The Minister also noted that Sokoto residents have continued to benefit from other people-oriented projects such as the distribution of assorted staple grains to vulnerable groups, as well as free fertilizers to farmers across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Attendees at the sensitisation programme expressed gratitude to President Tinubu’s administration and pledged their continued support, while also commending the Ministry of Information and National Orientation for organising the campaign.