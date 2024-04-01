FG Slams Criminal Charge On Four Persons For Kidnapping Uniabuja Lecturers, Students

The Federal Government has filed a two- count terrorism charge against four persons for allegedly kidnapping some lecturers and students of the University of Abuja in 2021. The charge was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). The names of the four accused persons were given as; Adamu Abubakar, Nura Muhammad Ahmadu, Ismailia Abubakar and Abdulrahman Ado (aka Yellow).

The four were alleged to have, on November 2, 2021, invaded the UniAbuja Staff Quarters in Gwagwalada and abducted Professor Joseph Sumaila Adavani, Dr. Ferguson Tobins, Mohammed Sambo, Offiong Bassey Ubom, John Obansa and Fidelis Obansa.

They were also accused of forcefully keeping their victims in the forest for three days and demanded N300 million as ransom The charge, marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/292/2023 reads: “That you Adamu Abubakar, male, adult of Adamu Fulani House, behind Abattoir, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Abuja; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu, male, adult of No. 3 Alhaji Rabiu Shop, Minna Main Market, Minna, Niger State; Ismailia Abubakar, male, adult of Adavi Village, Obajana LGA, Kogi State; Abdulrahman Ado (a.k.a YELLOW), male, adult of Dikko, along Kaduna Road, and others now at large on or about the 2nd November 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: you knowingly took hostage of Professor Joseph Sumaila Adavani; Dr Ferguson Tobins; Mohammed Sambo; Offiong Bassey Ubom; John Obansa and Fidelis Obansa from their homes at the University of Abuja Staff Quarters, Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja and took them into captivity in the coercive environment of the forest for three days and demanded ransom of N300million for their release.

You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act 2013”. Their planned arraignment was stalled owing to the commencement of the Easter vacation of the Federal High Court. The case has been subsequently assigned to Justice Donatus Okorowo and adjourned to May 13, 2024 for arraignment.