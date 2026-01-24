Fg Signs Concession Agreement For Police Arraign 7 Suspects Enugu Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has formally signed the concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. According to a statement yesterday by Mr. Tunde Moshood who is the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, the event marked a major milestone in the Federal Government’s drive to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure through strategic public-private partnerships.

He noted that the signing ceremony took place in Abuja, where the Minister received a combined delegation of Enugu State Government officials and representatives of Aero Alliance, the concessionaire.

The Enugu State delegation was led by the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Obi Ozor, while the Aero Alliance team included Engr. Chuks Aniekwe, Mr. Oyiwodu Okibe-Oga, Mr. Onyedikachi Nwachukwu, Mr. Kester Enwereonu, and Mr. Michael Nwaechie of Ivy Solicitors.

Also present from the Federal Government side were the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Yakubu Adams Kofarmata; the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku; Director, Legal Services, FAAN, Mrs. Bridget Iwinose Gold, alongside other top officials of the Ministry and FAAN.

In his address, Keyamo described the event as the conclusion of a painstaking and transparent process that began several years ago, saying, “Today is the end of a very long and tedious process regarding the concession of the Enugu Airport.

The process culminated on the 31st of July, 2025, when the Federal Executive Council approved the proposal to concession the Enugu Airport, subject of course to contract,” the Minister said.