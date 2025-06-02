FG Signs Agreement For Single-Digit Mortgage Access For Civil Servants

Share

The Federal Government has signed an agreement that will enable civil servants to access mortgage facilities at interest rates below 10 percent, making home ownership more affordable.

The agreement, signed on Monday in Abuja, is a tripartite partnership between the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), and ARM Investment Managers (ARM). The deal is part of the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) initiative.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Takang, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of making home ownership accessible to Nigerians at reasonable interest rates.

“This effectively implements Mr. President’s vision to ensure that Nigerians can own their own homes with dignity—at interest rates that make sense. We initially set the interest rate at no more than 12 percent, and have worked hard to reduce it even further,” he said.

According to Dr. Takang, the agreement will enable civil servants to access mortgages at single-digit rates—below 10 percent. He emphasized that MOFI and its partners will continue seeking cheaper sources of funding to drive down borrowing costs.

“As an investment management company, we’re constantly exploring markets to find cheaper funding sources. This partnership with Family Homes Fund will allow us to pass those savings on to Nigerians through lower-cost mortgages,” he explained.

Dr. Takang confirmed that the mortgage scheme is effective immediately, with civil servants able to approach their primary mortgage institutions to begin applications.

To further ease access, MOFI and FHFL will jointly provide a significant portion of the mortgage funding, reducing the equity contribution required from homebuyers to just 10 percent. The funding structure blends capital from various sources with different cost levels, allowing for the delivery of loans at much lower interest rates. Notably, FHFL’s access to a funding line from the African Development Bank (AfDB) will help to reduce costs.

Also speaking at the event, National Coordinator of MREIF, Sani Yakubu, said the partnership is aimed at expanding the platforms through which Nigerians can access affordable housing.

“The private sector is leading this initiative. The fund managers are private sector institutions working alongside licensed mortgage and commercial banks with experience in the sector,” he noted.

Mounir Bouba, an Executive Director at ARM, said the agreement followed a series of engagements with stakeholders across the value chain.

“We’ve had detailed discussions with stakeholders and were able to agree on even lower mortgage rates than initially proposed. This MOU allows Nigerians to access home loans at single-digit interest rates, and we will continue working with others in the value chain to make it even better,” Bouba said.

