FG shuts part of 3rd Mainland Bridge for 24 hours

The Federal Government yesterday announced a 24-hour closure on the Third Mainland Bridge for Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island-bound traffic from midnight of February 18 to midnight of February 19. The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, in a statement, said the emergency measure was to help fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs. She said motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.

