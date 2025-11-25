FG Shuts Metal, Steel Companies In Ogun Over Safety Violations

The Federal Government on Monday sealed two industrial facilities, True Metals Nigeria Limited and Phoenix Steel Mills Limited located in the Ogijo area of Ogun State over severe safety breaches and environmental infractions.

True Metals Nigeria Limited, an export company dealing in non-ferrous metals such as lead products, alloys, ingots, and copper, was found to be recycling used batteries into lead for export under highly unsafe conditions.

Both companies were flagged for endangering workers and failing to maintain basic occupational health standards.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, who led the enforcement operation, said the companies had “fundamentally compromised” the safety requirements expected of licensed operators in Nigeria.

She ordered that they remain sealed until all identified violations are fully corrected.

“As Minister of State for Labour, Occupational Safety and Health is part of my mandate. We routinely inspect factories to ensure compliance,” she said. “But what we saw today was deeply disappointing. These companies prioritise profit over human lives.”

According to the Minister, warnings had been repeatedly issued after officials detected dangerous levels of lead exposure and unsafe battery-recycling practices.

“We will not say we are creating jobs while we are killing our people,” she said. “There is no price for life. Prevention is better than cure. They believe, ‘This is Nigeria; nothing will happen,’ and they keep endangering workers. After several warnings, I came to see things myself, and nothing we pointed out previously has been addressed. That is why we sealed the factories.”

Onyejocha described the conditions as “unacceptable,” noting that workers were manually opening batteries with bare hands, exposing themselves to toxic emissions.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, there must be automation. You cannot, in this age, be opening batteries with your hands. The fumes alone can kill. They only run to get nose masks when they see inspectors approaching. Before we arrived, our surveillance team found zero safety measures in place,” she said.

The Minister stressed that reopening will only occur after full compliance with approved safety frameworks.

“It is not optional. If they don’t fix these issues, they will not reopen. Many investors are seeking licenses. Doing the right thing attracts investment; cutting corners destroys lives.”

She also issued a broader warning to factory operators nationwide.

“We will intensify inspections. If you violate safety rules, we will shut you down. Workers must be protected, properly equipped, and fairly paid,” she noted.

“In some factories, they don’t issue employment letters. Some workers earn ₦3,000 or ₦4,000 daily while handling hazardous materials with no protective gear. That is inhumane and unacceptable.”