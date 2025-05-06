FG Shuts Illegal Mining Site In Kaduna

Share

The Federal Government has announced that it had successful shutdown an illegal mining in Kaduna.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, who announced this explained that the site was shut by the Mining Marshals in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He added that site had been occupied by illegal miners for several months. Sources said members of the community reported that the activities had caused significant economic losses, environmental degradation, and heightened insecurity in the area.

Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, in a statement yesterday said the operation was strategic and non-confrontational.

He added that it combined intelligence gathering with community engagement and diplomacy to dismantle the illicit activity peacefully.

The statement read: “In a deft move, the Mining Marshals have successfully shut down an illegal mining site in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, using a blend of community engagement and diplomacy.

“The operation focused on a tin-rich site which had been occupied by illegal miners for several months.”

Share