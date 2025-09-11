FG Should Provide Environment To Drive ICT’s 21% Contribution To GDP –Karl

In a bold declaration that underscores the critical partnership between government and private enterprise, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, has called on the Federal Government to double its effort in creating and maintaining an enabling environment that will allow the information and communications technology (ICT) sector to achieve its projected contribution of 21 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2027.

This statement comes amid ongoing efforts by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to position technology as the new economic backbone of Africa’s most populous nation. Toriola said this during his engagement with the Media Innovation Programme fellows at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

The digital economy sector currently contributes between 16 per cent and 18 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, according to recent figures from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy. This impressive share already surpasses that of the oil sector, demonstrating the transformative potential of technology in diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

Minister Tijani has been vocal about his ambitions to increase this contribution to 21 per cent in the coming years, with an even more ambitious target of 25 per cent by 2030. “These goals are part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which identifies the digital economy as a primary driver of inclusive prosperity.”

However, achieving these targets requires more than just ambition, as Toriola emphasised during an interaction with students of the Media Innovation Programme.

He outlined three critical factors necessary for the ICT sector to power Nigeria’s economy beyond the current 17.68 per cent recorded in 2024: policy stability, investor confidence, and flexible tariff regimes that allow operators to adjust pricing in line with inflationary pressures.

Toriola highlighted the fluid and unbiased nature of investment funds that will naturally flow to environments where they are protected and can generate reasonable returns. The MTN CEO pointed to the challenges faced in 2023 when the naira’s sharp depreciation from N450 to over N1,600 per dollar pushed operating costs fourfold while tariffs remained frozen.

Toriola noted: “We ran losses and negative cash flow. Without pricing flexibility, no industry can be healthy,” he noted, adding that in advanced markets, operators routinely adjust tariffs in line with inflation. This stark reality underscores the need for regulatory frameworks that balance consumer protection with industry sustainability.

“Nigeria has the talent, the market, and the companies. What we need now is the enabling environment to unlock their full potential. This enabling environment includes not only policy stability and flexible tariff regimes but also continued efforts to stabilise the exchange rate and remove multiple taxations that stifle business growth,” he said.

Minister Tijani’s initiatives provide the foundation for this growth, including the unprecedented investment in 90,000 kilometers of fibre optic cables across the nation, a project that promises to bring high-speed internet access to schools, businesses, and homes through physical cables rather than wireless alternatives.

This infrastructure development is expected to create a more conducive learning environment for students and a more productive ecosystem for businesses. During a visit to his alma mater, Anglican Grammar School in Abeokuta, Tijani emphasized that this digital expansion would translate to “more jobs and opportunities” for Nigerians.

Private sector players are responding to these government initiatives with substantial investments of their own. MTN Nigeria alone has earmarked N1 trillion in capital expenditure for 2025 to upgrade radio networks, expand fibre infrastructure, and enhance network resilience.

This massive investment includes the rollout of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) to reach 1.5 million homes in its first phase, with plans to extend nationwide. The company is also developing the West African Data Centre, with Phase 1 offering 4.5MW capacity that will be expanded to 14MW, making it the largest in the region and localizing cloud services for Nigerian users.

Collaboration among industry players is also increasing as they seek to cut costs and expand coverage more efficiently. MTN has signed infrastructure sharing agreements with Airtel and a roaming deal with 9mobile, allowing subscribers nationwide access to MTN’s 4G network. “It is pragmatic.

It saves billions in upfront capex and supports competition, which ultimately benefits consumers. These partnerships reflect a growing recognition that achieving digital inclusion goals requires cooperation alongside competition,” Toriola explained.