‘FG should incentivise private sector investments in agric, others ‘

In order to ensure that Nigeria enjoys economic growth and stability, the country’s authorities should urgently take steps to end its oil dependence by incentivising private sector investments in key areas such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said. The analysts stated this while reacting to a new World Bank report in which the Bretton Woods institution revised its 2023 growth projection for Nigeria to 2.9 per cent. They noted that the World Bank report attributed the downward revision of the growth forecast for Nigeria this year to combination of factors, such as lower international oil prices and currency pressures, which, according to them, are affecting both the oil and non-oil sectors of the country’s economy. Specifically, they stated: “The report indicates that the country saw a 2.5 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2023. Although this represented a slight improvement from the previous quarter, it was notably lower than the 3.5 per cent growth observed in the same quarter of 2022.

“Economic activities, as evidenced by the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August, remained weak, driven by waning business confidence and rising input costs. Furthermore, the report highlights that Nigeria’s cash crunch issue, witnessed earlier in the year, began to ease as the central bank extended the deadline for exchanging old naira notes for new ones until the end of the year. “This extension supported economic activity, with a 3.6 per cent year-on-year growth in the non-oil economy, particularly driven by the services sector. However, the underperformance of the oil sector continued to hold back overall economic growth, contracting by 13.4 per cent year-on-year.”

According to the analysts, “Nigeria should urgently diversify its economy by incentivizing private sector investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to help mitigate the country’s heavy reliance on oil, which has proven vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Also, fiscal reforms should be implemented to enhance revenue generation and rationalise subsidies gradually, while maintaining prudent budget management to ensure fiscal sustainability. “In addition, exchange rate unification must be carefully managed to stabilise the currency and attract foreign investment. Finally, improving infrastructure, maintaining a balanced monetary policy, and ensuring transparency and good governance practices are crucial components of a comprehensive strategy to foster economic growth and stability in Nigeria.”

New Telegraph reports that the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, was recently reported as saying that the Federal Government plans to begin taxing wealthy Nigerians to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s 18 per cent tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio revenue within three years target. Bloomberg quoted Oyedele as saying, “make the rich pay what is fair and those who are too poor can be protected. We also envisage a reduction in the corporate income tax rate to below the current effective rate of more than 40 per cent to help boost business.

“We will find a way to create structures and systems around what taxes can be imposed, how it can be collected, who can collect it and how it should be accounted for. The goal is to slash the number of taxes down to single digits. We just identified the top eight giving us 99 per cent of the taxes, so we keep them and the rest we get rid of. If people know that government knows their income, where they are; if they haven’t been paying their taxes, if we declare an amnesty they will show up.”

Oyedele recently disclosed that the Presidential Tax Committee has no plan to increase taxes, rather the committee would “harmonize revenue collection” to help reduce the tax burden. He said: “We do not intend to introduce new taxes or impose higher tax rates. Rather, our mandate is to reduce the number of taxes and levies while harmonising revenue collection to reduce the burden on the people and businesses. The objective is to avoid taxing investment, capital, production or poverty. We plan to review and re-enact the major tax laws in a holistic manner thereby limiting the necessity for frequent changes through annual finance acts.”