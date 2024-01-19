FG Should Domesticate Maputo Protocol to End GBV – Dipo-Salami

One of the world’s most comprehensive and progressive women’s human rights instruments is the Protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa also known as the Maputo Protocol. The Maputo protocol was adopted by Heads of State and Government in Maputo, Mozambique on 11 July 2003 in line with Article 18 of the African Char- ter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which calls on all States, Parties to eliminate every discrimination against women and to ensure the protection of the rights of women as stipulated in international declarations and conventions. The Maputo Protocol builds on international human rights treaties and lays out progressive provisions designed to holistically address violence against women and girls and beyond that, addresses the unique challenges faced by women and girls in Africa.

Most countries in Africa including Nigeria have ratified the Maputo Protocol. Bunmi Dipo-Salami, Executive Director, BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights noted that without domesticating the Maputo protocol, the aim of the protocol will be undermined and locks out thou- sands of girls and women from the benefits of its aspirations.

Right of African women

The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) on the Rights of Women in Africa was adopted in Maputo in July 2003. The adoption of the Protocol by the African Union is a positive step towards combating discrimination and violence against women and is significant in efforts to promote and ensure respect for the rights of African women. The Protocol requires the African States to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women in Africa and to promote equality between men and women.

Nigeria missing out

The executive director noted that Nigerian women and girls are missing out on the benefits of the Maputo protocol “Nigerian women and girls are missing out on the benefits of the Maputo protocol because it is better than the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), adopted in 1979 by the UN General Assembly. The Maputo protocol; works for us better because it takes into account our uniqueness as African women. Just like Nigeria has domesticated the convention on child’s rights, we also need to do the same to the Maputo protocol so that Nigeria can also make progress. It is about women because we want women to make progress, it is also not just about women because Nigeria will make progress when women make progress.

“If you check the economy of countries where women are making progress, you will see that they are not on the same page with us because we are tied down by little things that should not matter, we do not have the political will to really make the change. An enhanced Gross Domestic Profit will automatically happen only when women make progress. “The Maputo Protocol is a crucial legal instrument in the fight for gender equality and the protection of the rights of women and girls. The Nigerian government needs to urgently take decisive action towards domesticating the protocol because of its wide-ranging and substantive provisions that advance the rights of women and girls.

The protocol covers a spectrum of civil and political, economic, social and cultural as well as environmental rights. For instance, Article 4 of the Protocol emphasises the right to life, integrity and security of women”.

Baobab for women’s rights

Dipo-Salami said BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights is an NGO that works to galvanises action towards gender parity and the dismantlement of misogynistic patriarchy under which Nigerian women and children have long suffered. “Baobab has been at the forefront of organising for over two decades to advocate for the protection and defense of the rights of Africa’s women and girls, who face injustice in their everyday lives as a result of structural inequality. We work in solidarity with groups and networks to ensure that women and girls are regarded as full citizens. The strategic interventions we aim to realise takes place at five interconnected levels: individual, relational, community, institutional, and societal to bring about attitudinal changes that create an environment of respect and dignity for women.

How far so far?

The executive director said, “Though we have achieved progress over the years; our work has also been met with resistance by the agents of patriarchy at all levels mentioned. We believe that the transnational solidarity the Progressive International will bring will deepen our work, especially at this time of global crisis, with all its immediate and long-term impact on women and girls. We can make change happen. On the Maputo Protocol, she said,“The Maputo Protocol is a holistic framework for upholding the rights of women and girls in Africa. Nigeria ratified the Protocol 19 years ago but has failed to domesticate it. This has to change for any meaningful progress to be made towards gender equality in the country. The government must consider all opportunities available to advance the rights of women and girls, including outright domestication of the Maputo Protocol in Nigeria.

The Maputo Protocol

Article 2 of the Maputo Proto- col dwells on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women “States, Parties shall combat all forms of discrimination against women through appropriate legislative, institutional and other measures. In this regard they shall: Include in their national constitutions and other legislative instruments, if not already done, the principle of equality between women and men and ensure its effective application. Enact and effectively implement appropriate legislative or regulatory measures, including those prohibiting and curbing all forms of discrimination particularly those harmful practices which endanger the health and general well-being of women; integrate a gender perspective in their policy decisions, legislation, development plans, programmes and activities and in all other spheres of life; take corrective and positive action in those areas where discrimination against women in law and in fact continues to exist; support the local, national, regional and continental initiatives directed at eradicating all forms of discrimination against women.

It is also contained in the article that States, Parties shall commit themselves to modify the social and cultural patterns of conduct of women and men through public education, information, education and communication strategies, with a view to achieving the elimination of harmful cultural and traditional practices and all other practices which are based on the idea of the inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexes, or on stereotyped roles for women and men.