FG Should Disburse Cabotage, Maritime Funds to Trigger Growth, Says Amiwero

Lucky Amiwero is an international trade analyst and president of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he described most of the ports being promoted by states as political ports that may not have the cargoes or industries to service them

We are in a new year, and as one who is an expert in the maritime sector, what is your assessment of government policies and their impact on the economy, looking at it from the maritime perspective?

Well, it has not been easy. The policies affected the exchange rates and the flow of trade. The floating exchange rate affected a lot of people, because when you look at $500, it’s almost close to N1m. And when the quantum of money used to bring import is considered, it reduces import. For now, Nigeria is an import-dominated economy. We have not created an enabling environment that will allow exports to thrive.

There should be a balance in export and import. The exchange rates which affected the flow had a lot of impact on the manufacturing sector.

Diesel and Fuel prices were increased. The consumption in terms of energy was increased. Some people had to ration their movement. Some of them don’t go to some areas for their various businesses because the cost of doing business is quite high as it has tripled. It’s not stable, consistent, predictable, and transparent. So, people are not really involved in imports as such.

In the port industry, the flow in terms of throughput reduced drastically. Many people started moving out to see how they can get things done. It was quite difficult in 2024.

We don’t know what is being done with the Blue Economy. We prefer it to be called the Ministry of Transport. Blue economy cannot be run by a ministry.

It must be run by a national government because one of the factors of the Blue economy is the fishery aspect. If it’s properly developed, it will create employment. Blue economy is what you see in the ocean, the sea, the water belt, and the rest. Fishery plays an important role in the economy.

In the Blue economy, fossil fuel has a lot to do with deep sea mining. There are a lot of these other materials and components for manufacturing fuel and others that are inside the deep sea.

The water, renewable energy, and some others are not under the Blue economy and therefore, the Blue economy should be redesigned and reclassified properly so that it will be harnessed and be useful for the betterment of the nation.

In 2024, we didn’t see much from the Blue economy. We don’t know what is going to happen now. It has been quite difficult for agents, importers, and the officers working in the port too because they have to do extra work to be able to attain their goals.

We expect better things in 2025. I can’t really lay my fingers on anything that has happened, which is significant in terms of growth in the economy in 2024. Because looking at the statistics, the inflation rate is high; food and every other thing are quite expensive.

As a maritime country, what are the short, medium, and long-term strategies you think the government can apply to boost vessel ownership by Nigerians?

The short-term strategies are all there in the NIMASA Act, and the Act is very clear. But there is a problem if you have vessel ownership and you don’t have cargo to clear. The law allows NIMASA and the local content organization, to work and cooperate, in order to bring out policies that will generate employment, and bring wealth from the cargo preference aspect of the law in NIMASA.

The NIMASA Act allows 70 per cent of technical listing, 70 per cent of oil and gas but all those things are not working. They are just laws on paper.

There is a need for them to implement those things so that the indigenous operators can work out the modalities to be able to trigger the economy so that it can generate wealth and employment. Vessels can be chartered. They can be chartered for 10, 30, 40 years and that is a bare boat. That means they get the crew, the vessel, they take care of it, flag it, and use it a number of times, and get their money. As they do that, they can now be able to get their own vessels. But I don’t think Nigeria is working towards that.

I think NIMASA is the agency that should drive that process by the provisions of their Act. They have to enable ship expansion. The Cargo Preference Act, whereby many of the cargoes being shipped technically, out of or into the country, will be handled by indigenous operators.

In Section 16 and 17, where we have maritime funds, that fund is for indigenous operators and over the years, has not been used.

Those funds should be audited so that we can look at what is in that fund. NIMASA has used that fund on its own. It is not for them. It is for the indigenous operators. If you look at Section 17, subsection 4 and 5, you will find that it is for indigenous operators and that fund has not been utilized. The fund should be utilized.

The Vessel Financing fund is still a political fund. Those are the things that make America and other nations great. In Nigeria, it is quite political because it looks like all those things are just law on paper. It is just a law which cannot be implemented.

The CVFF money is not government money; it is money for indigenous operators. Indigenous operators are supposed to access this money and use it to take care of fleet expansion, employment, revenue generation, and to put things right in the economy. The nation cannot grow when these things are not done. NIMASA came into existence in 2007. From 2007 to date, what have they done? Nothing, yet we expect something good to come out from there.

When a specific law is made for indigenous operators, in the two acts, for the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund and the Maritime Fund, it is not for the government, it is for the operators. It is not NIMASA’s money.

It is money set aside to build capacity for indigenous operators. But it’s not used. People should go to court and force the government to do it. The thing is clearly specified there. If that is not done, there’s no way the country can move.

Let’s look at the emerging ports. There is a plan to have a fourth port in Lagos and there are ports being promoted by some states that are yet to come. Like the Bakassi Port in Cross River, Ibaka Port in Akwa Ibom, Agge Port in Bayelsa. There is another one in Edo State. Do you think we have cargo to export through these ports?

They are political ports. They are not ports. Ports are not designed that way because we have what is called a destination of cargo. When designing a port, feasibility study must be done to know what cargo that port can derive. In Nigeria, 70 per cent of cargo is concentrated in Lagos. Why?

It’s because most of the manufacturing companies are in Lagos and the market is in Lagos. Many other things are in Lagos. Most of those states don’t have any companies. They don’t have a destination of cargo. We are not building a port for the sake of it or because there’s a river or because Lagos is flourishing, no, it must be considered.

They should not just copy Lagos because Lagos has what they call the advantage of destination of cargo. That cargo is going to Lagos because of the peculiar nature of Lagos. Lagos is dotted around industries. It’s a market that controls almost 70 per cent of throughput.

The throughput that comes into the country comes into Lagos. You will still find out that many people are still coming to Lagos and ship to the east and north because Lagos is the center. Abuja has nothing and there’s no industry there.

What attracts a port? It is not the government that attracts the port. It’s the importer that ships his goods to the port. How many companies are in Ibaka or Bakassi or Edo and Bayelsa?

Are you saying that if they construct this port, it will end up being a waste?

It’s a waste. It is a political port. An assessment should be done first. What is that port created for? How many ports are in Ghana? Look at Ghana throughput and Nigeria throughput. It’s not about the ports you have. It’s a waste if that port is just built. It will become like Sapele Port, Warri Port and Burutu Port because all those ports cannot attract cargo. There are no companies there. There are no importers there. It is not the port that attracts the cargo, it is the importers who send their cargo to Tin Can, Apapa, Port Harcourt, and to other areas. Those goods are not diverted.

There are people who don’t understand the running of ports, they should go and look at American ports, Ghana ports and other ports.

They should drop the idea. They don’t have cargoes to actually service those ports. Those ports are political ports. They don’t have cargoes to service. Lagos is a port city. But because it is not properly harnessed, structured and well-coordinated, there is a fault. It is a kind of hindrance considering the access to the port. All these things are done by a concession that were not properly done and were misplaced.

If it was properly done, we ought to have a holding bay and trailer parks. We started having them later when we have actually destroyed the flow of cargo.

So, bringing back those cargo is not going to be easy. Lagos, has what is called the destination of cargo. A port should not just be created because Lagos is flourishing.

I remember sometime in 2001. The minister called me and said he wanted to divert cargo and I said he couldn’t do that. Cargo should not be diverted because if you divert cargo, you have to pay for the cost. People don’t just sit down and say they are building a port; the port is not owned by the government. It is owned by the importers.

Lastly, what are the quick wins? The best strategies that you think the government can adopt to use the maritime industry to better the Nigerian economy in 2025?

Well, the problem is to reactivate and investigate all the funds. The vessel financing fund and the maritime fund should be reactivated and allocated to Nigerians because it’s not government money. It is for indigenous owners and that is why that deal was created. You cannot be running a system that is not progressive; there is no provision that says a minister must disburse. That fund was allocated to trigger and build a functional and indigenous operation within the maritime sector.

We were part of the team that actually triggered that law. Look at 2003 till now, the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund and Maritime Fund has not been disbursed, but you cannot do such a thing in a foreign country. For 21 years they’ve been collecting the money because the money is there, what they do is to organise seminars about the funds.

