‘FG Should Declare January 15 Tafawa Balewa Day’

Honourable Muhammad Aminu Tukur is a former lawmaker in Bauchi State where he represented Lere/Bula Constituency, and a two-term elected chairman of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area. In this interview with NASIR SHUAIBU, he wants the Federal Government to declare 15th January a special day to celebrate the political icon and first and only Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

Why do you want the Federal government to declare 15th January as a day to celebrate the first prime minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa?

If there is any day to celebrate democracy in Nigeria it should be the day Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was assassinated, because he lived and worked for the betterment of Nigerians. He also rep- resented Nigeria at different international events including the United Nations. Tafawa had that recognition globally and till today some countries still recognise and respect his contributions. Chief Monshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO Abiola) who contested and won an election but was denied by the then military regime based on certain interest against national interest. Every Nigerian believes that MKO Abiola won the presidential elections of 12th June, 1993 and but later died in the struggle as a political martyr.

But the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari saw reason and announced that day as Democracy Day to immortalise the struggles of late chief MKO Abiola. The day is now being celebrated every year in the country. What more of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who stood firmly and struggled for the independence of Nigeria and was brutally murdered on January 15th 1966 while in office, alongside other national figures? He was Nigeria’s first PM, the first Prime minister of Nigeria who occupied the seat not less than eight years. He was elected in1957 and re-elected on October 1st, 1960 and became the Prime Minister until the period of his brutal assassination on the 15th June, 1966.

Why is it that Nigerians didn’t recognise the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa like other leaders?

Look, those to first recognise and honour the late Prime Minister were his sons, the Bauchi and Gombe people. By extension, anybody that came from the North and anybody that’s a true Nigerian and African should see the father figure in the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Unfortunately, this gentleman and great leader has nothing in his name from the Federal Government should recognise him because of his place in the country’s history. Apart from the superficial recognitions such as Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, International Airport and Stadium named after him in Bauchi, and there used to be a street named after Tafawa, while he was alive the street started from Eagle Road, (State Hotel) to Dass Park to ATBU Yelwa, within Bauchi metropolis. A road that started from Wunti Market Roundabout coming up to Police Officers’ Mess is officially the Ahmadu Bello Way.

That name is still being retained, while Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa is no longer in existence. Even the Government House adjacent to the street is not being recognised, that’s very unfortunate, most of the government and private institutions are no longer recognising the street. Either by nomenclature, ethics and by the law of state, the remains Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, unfortunately the name has changed. This is abnormal. I can recall that in 2007 I discovered a new sign board was erected changing the name of the street from Tafawa Balewa to Olusegun Obasanjo Way. As a state an excellent and qualitative leadership celebration day? If someone who has not even been sworn in as President of Nigeria could be recognised and a national work-free day is declared in the interest of democracy, I believe the very day that Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was assassinated should be named in his honour.

Tafawa should also be celebrated in such a way as a Remembrance Day of our fallen Heroes and should not be a merry making affair but a sober day in the history of the Nigerian democracy alone side with armed forces Remembrance Day.

Did you make any effort in that regard as a son of Tafawa Balewa and Bauchi State?

As part of efforts to immortalise Tafawa Balewa on January 15, 2013, we arranged a memorial lecture for the late Prime Minister but attendance was scanty just because the wife of then sitting President was coming to the state for an official visit, same thing happened this year. I’m appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Assembly and Bauchi to immortalize Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa without further delay for his enormous contribution and sacrifice to the Nigerian nation. I’m calling the Executive Governors of Bauchi State and Gombe as well as sons and daughters of Bauchi, Gombe and the entire citizens of the Nort-East to start struggling for a special day to be declared by the Federal Government to immortalise our one and only democratic hero, legend and icon, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa like other passed leaders in the country..