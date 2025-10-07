Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called on the Federal Government to ban prank videos following a recent altercation at Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

Portable made this remark in reaction to a viral video that shows him attempting to confront an unidentified individual amid a crowd of onlookers and airport personnel.

In the video, security guards in blue uniforms can be seen restraining the singer, pulling him away from the scene and toward a waiting vehicle in the airport’s parking area.

READ ALSO:

The 53-second clip captures chaotic pushing and shoving, with one participant appearing barefoot and another wielding what looks like a belt or whip, as bystanders gather to watch the commotion unfold.

In a video response shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable broke his silence, claiming he was the victim of an attack by “Death pranksters,” individuals who stage extreme pranks involving fake deaths for online content.

Speaking in a mix of English and Yoruba, he said, “Those people came to prank me. They were death pranksters. It almost turned to cultist level. 10 yellow no fit stand one blue,” referring to what appears to be a boast about his resilience.

He further alleged that the pranksters had spoiled his name through viral videos and asserted his trust in divine protection.

He posted, “Make Government stop all those Prankers And some fake Bloggers make them stop all this fake news post just because of small fame, why una dey spoil person wey get glory name with una Platforms.”