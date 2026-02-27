FG Shortlists 8 For Final Interview In Perm Secs Selection Process

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has announced that eight candidates have been shortlisted for the oral interview being the third and concluding stage in the selection process for appointing Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The shortlisted candidates have successfully navigated previous stages, including a comprehensive written examination and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test. These assessments were designed to evaluate their knowledge, leadership capacity, digital competence, and overall readiness to serve at the highest levels of the Public Service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to fairness and excellence in the selection process. She emphasized that the invitation of these candidates restated the government’s resolve to appoint leaders of proven integrity, competence and expertise in the digital space, capable of steering and strengthening the reform initiatives and quality service delivery to Nigerians.

According to Mrs Eno Olorun, OH SF’s spokesperson, the upcoming oral interviews scheduled to hold today, would further assess the candidates’ leadership qualities, policy insight, administrative acumen, and strategic vision to fulfill the mandate of the Federal Civil Service in contributing to the attainment of the government’s national development priorities.

The OHCSF extended its best wishes to the candidates and anticipated concluding the selection process in a manner that upheld fairness, transparency, and adherence to the principles of meritocracy.