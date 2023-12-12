FG shops for N35bn to revive Ajaokuta Steel Complex

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has said that Nigerian needs N35 billion funding from financial institutions to revive the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited.

This is according to a statement by the ministry’s Chief Information Officer, Tine-Iulun Maureen. He stated that the minister disclosed the loan application when he received a delegation from Stanbic IBTC Bank in Abuja.

The minister said collaboration with financial institutions was to seek the best financing options to restart the light steel mill in Ajaokuta and kick-start iron rod production. He further said that the ministry had an existing agreement with the Works Ministry to be off-takers of the rod produced as well as with the Ministry of Defence to build a military complex in Ajaokuta. He expressed the hope of huge opportunities in Ajaokuta and that potentially a lot could be achieved.

Maureen said: “It has become imperative to seek funding of about N35 billion to enable the re-start of the Light Mill Section of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant for the production of iron rod to achieve the agenda of the current administration to revive Ajaokuta in phases in accordance with its set timelines and benchmark.

“This is in furtherance of achieving its mandate of reviving the steel sector, improving industrialisation in the country, diversifying the economy, providing jobs for the teeming youths and growing the Gross Domestic Product, is collaborating with Financial Institutions, for best financing options to re-start the light Steel Mill in Ajaokuta.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic Bank, Wole Adeniyi, represented by the Head of Industrials, Debola Seriki, assured of the bank’s willingness to partner with the Ministry, while requesting further details for their consideration towards realising the project.

Maureen in the statement also said Audu met with top management of United Bank of Africa and Voda Infrastructure Management Ltd. She said the meetings were to ensure that funds are raised for the immediate take-off of the project for sustainable development of the steel sector.