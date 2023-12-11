FG sets up review c’ttees as Umahi uncovers N1.5trn debts owed contractors

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi has set up six committees for each of the six geopolitical zones to review the N1.5 trillion debts owed contractors for road projects. According to him, the Bola Tinubu administration inherited unpaid certificates for road projects in the six zones.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Orji Uchenna Orji, the minister said the committees were mandated to review all debts of unpaid certified certificates generated before and after May 29.

The committees will also review the approved and unapproved variation of prices and all augmentations approved or have yet to be approved and make recommendations to the ministry.

Umahi said: “The ministry has exposed these debts and all reviews in the ministry to Mr President’s economic team and also to the Federal Executive Committee on road sector funding.

“It is believed that the internal works through these constituted committees will help them to use external consultants to reverify the works so that concrete decisions will be made to move the ministry forward.

“Contractors who are being owed are requested to approach these committees with all documents to back up their claims from December 22.” The immediate past Ebonyi State governor thanked Tinubu for the attention given to the ministry and his approval of concrete pavement in most of the 2024 projects.

According to him, the ministry is committed to the development of road infrastructure in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.