FG Sets Up National Anti-Corruption Strategy C’ttee

The Federal Government, as part of efforts to check widespread corruption in both public and private sectors, yesterday inaugurated a high-powered National Anti-Corruption Strategy Committee. The committee is expected to provide a framework for reduction of corruption in the country.

The action plan of the committee is premised on five pillars, namely: Prevention of corruption, public engagement, campaign for ethical reorientation, enforcement and sanction, as well as recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

The committee is headed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), with Finance minister, Interior minister, Foreign Affairs minister, Information minister, Women Affairs minister, and Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister as members.

Other members are Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; Chairman, House Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, and a representative of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not below the rank of permanent secretary.

Inaugurating the committee on behalf of the Federal Government, the AGF informed members that they were picked to drive measures that will significantly reduce incidence of corruption in all its ramifications in our country. He noted with regret that corruption has made it difficult to attain the country’s national development goals.

Fagbemi explained that it was in a bid to curb the menace that the ministerial committee was established in line with government’s determination to galvanise stakeholders to tackle corruption through operationalisation of the action plan.

