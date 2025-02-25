FG Sets Up Joint C’ttee To Tackle Fibre Cuts During Road Construction

Share

The Ministry of Works and its Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy counterpart have established a joint standing committee on the protection of fiber Optic cables.

This is to address the persistent issue of fiber optic cuts and damages caused by road construction and rehabilitation activities. These disruptions have had a significant negative impact on telecommunications services.

The committee inaugurated on February 18 comprises key staff from the two ministries and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Its main assignment is to establish and maintain clear communication/coordination channels between the two ministries and the NCC to limit and prevent damage to telecommunications fiber optic cables during road construction or rehabilitation.

The Minister of Works Permanent Secretary Olufunso Adebiyi while inaugurating the committee directed it to establish modalities to ensure the reduction of damage to deployed fiber optic cables resulting from road construction and maintenance activities, as well as vandalism which has caused severe incidences of service disruption across the country.

