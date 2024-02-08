FG Sets Up Inter-Ministerial Committee To Address Low Gas Supply To Power Plants

The Federal Government has set up an inter-ministerial committee to address the challenges of low gas supply to power plants.

This is in a bid to address the challenges of low gas supply to Gas (Thermal) Power Generating Stations in the country, according to a statement issued on Thursday by Loius Ibah, the aide to the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The statement explained that the committee was set up by Ekpo, and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to suggest ways and means of achieving steady and sustainable gas supply to Gas Power Generating Plants to meet both domestic and industrial needs of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration.

it explained that the inter-ministerial committee was formed at the end of a meeting between the two ministries in the Office of the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas).

It stated that at the meeting, Ekpo outlined the challenges causing a low supply of gas to Thermal Power Plants including the gas legacy debts; vandalization of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure in the Niger Delta Region; domestic pricing of gas in dollars, among others.

Ekpo expressed his willingness to work harmoniously with any individual, organisation, or agency to solve these challenges.

He said: “We need to work collaboratively to solve the problem of gas supply to thermal plants and uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the country. There is absolutely nothing that can be done in Nigeria without stable power.”

Adelabu stated the need for the two Ministries to work collaboratively to resolve the problem of low gas supply to the Thermal Power Plants in order to achieve uninterrupted power supply in the country.

He assured that resolutions from the committee would be submitted to President Bola Tinubu.

Members of the committee, according to the statement, were drawn from the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power, Regulatory Agencies, Operators, and Critical Stakeholders in the Gas and Power sectors.