FG Sets Up Infrastructure Fund – Minister

…says no ransom paid for release of Kaduna school children

The Federal Government has set up a new fund to be known as the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Fund to address the nation’s infrastructure deficits.

This came as the government debunked the allegations that the government secured the release of the 137 schools kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State on Monday by paying the ransom

Briefing newsmen after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told newsmen that the Infrastructure Fund has the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Zacheaus Adedeji as its head.

He explained that the Fund would source money to finance road, rail, agricultural, aviation and other infrastructures to accelerate development in the country.

Asked to clarify whether ransom was paid to get the school children released, the Minister said the President has ordered that no one should pay money to kidnappers and as such no money exchanged hands for their release.

On why the government has yet to call Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to order for his comments on the activities of kidnappers, the Minister said the government was watching him asserting that no one was above the law.

He pointed out that Gumi had been a guest of the security agencies in the past and that they would not hesitate to invite him for interrogation anytime he crossed the red line.

Details later…