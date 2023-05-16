FG sets up c’ttee to review remuneration of lawyers

The Federal Government yesterday constituted a committee to review and regulate the remuneration of legal practitioners in the country. The Legal Practitioners Remuneration Committee, which is headed by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), was inaugurated in Abuja yesterday by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In his remarks, Malami said the committee, which by virtue of section 15 of the Legal Practitioners Act, was made up of Attorneys-General of the Federation and the States, the NBA President and three other members of the umbrella body of lawyers, would among other things, standardise the remuneration of legal practitioners in the country.