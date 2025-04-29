FG Sets Up C’ttee To Curb Accidents Involving Trailer, Tanker Drivers

Share

The Federal Government has set up a Special Committee on the Prevention of recurring road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on critical sections of the nation’s highways.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, disclosed this on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Ministry’s conference room in Abuja, noting that this marked a strategic step toward addressing the frequent incidents of road accidents in the country.

In his speech at the event, Alkali underscored the urgency of tackling the persistent issue, which he observed has led to tragic loss of lives and property.

His words: “The committee’s primary aim is to review and develop recommendations to address the root causes of road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on the nation’s highways, and implement measures to enhance safety as well as strategize on ways to develop mandatory training and certification programs for trailer and tanker drivers nationwide.”

Stressing the urgent need to stem the tide of these incidents, Alkali gave the committee one week to come up with its report, emphasizing that safety and efficiency are paramount in the President’s development agenda.

The committee comprises key stakeholders, including the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Female Drivers Association (FDA), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), and members of the Institute of Driving Inspectors of Nigeria (IDIN).

