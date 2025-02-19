FG Sets Up C’ttee On MSMEs Financing, Okays Loan Scheme For Small Businesses

Share

The Federal Government has set up a committee to interface with the Central Bank of Nigeria to enhance the financing of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) businesses in the country.

The Federal Government also approved a loan scheme for MSMEs known as the syndicated de-risked loans for small businesses.

These were parts of decisions taken yesterday at the first meeting of the National Council on MSMEs for 2025 presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President said the Federal Government, work ing in collaboration with other stakeholders, will be more deliberate in ensuring growth in the (MSMEs space in Nigeria.

Shettima said the Federal Government, through its agencies and partners, has the moral burden of supporting growth in the MSME space and facilitating job creation across different sectors for Nigerians.

Reeling out the mandate of the committee, the Vice President said the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in supporting small businesses, evident in important policies and programmes, need to be complemented by stakeholders, especially the private sector.

