FG Sets Up Centres Of Welding Engineering, Technology

The Federal Government has unfolded plans to establish centres for Welding Engineering and Technology across the country as part of efforts towards promoting indigenous technology.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief. Uche Nnaji disclosed this on Wednesday at the official commissioning of the SouthWest Zonal office of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, (FIIRO), Akure, Ondo State.

Nnaji said the Centres in all the States of the federation would be platforms for partnering with different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to perform research and development in the economy’s welding sector.

The Centres, Nnaji said would facilitate monitoring requirements for welding training, certification, and equipment integrity.

Nnaji who was represented by his Technical Adviser on Strategy and Programmes, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, said that as part of their efforts and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s technology environment, driven by innovation, the Federal Government, through the Ministry, has established Technology and Innovation Centers across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said these would serve as hubs to bring together all stakeholders in the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ecosystem to chart the way forward on the utilization of both mineral and human resources for global competitiveness.

The Minister maintained that it would aid the utilization of modern technologies geared towards ground-breaking innovations by the conversion and commercial viability of Research and Development (R&D) outcomes into industrial inputs and products.

His words “One of the ways to provide an enabling environment where our researchers would utilize the available raw materials of this great educationally endowed region of the country is to develop technologies and innovations that would support the innovation, science and technology sector for socio-economic development and sustainability.

“The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology realized the role of innovation in the Industrial Revolution and, therefore, developed many policies and programmes that are critical to the sector’s advancement.

“These policies are the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) 2017-2030; National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in Nigeria; Presidential Executive Order No. 5 for Planning and Execution of Projects; Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology (2018); National Leather and Leather Products Policy (2018); Revised 2022 National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTIP); National Policy on Welding and Welding Related Fields; and also work has reached an advanced stage in the development and promotion of a Policy on Nano-technology. These will support the quickening of our technological development.”

In her address, the Director-General FIIRO, Mrs. Jummai T. Adamu said; “the commissioning of this edifice is a special one as the South West Zonal office is being presented with the state-of-the-art, functional, and befitting workplace that would spur scientific revolution in this great region of the nation.”

Mrs. Adamu said further; that since the inception of the agency in 1953, it has vigorously pursued the vision and mission statements.

She said “The mission is to be the foremost Centre for Science and Technology-based Research and Development for the industrialization and socio-economic advancement of the nation and conduct and promote market-driven research and development (R&D) for the industrialization and socio-economic development of the country”, respectively.

“It is noteworthy to mention that we have developed over two hundred and fifty (250) products, goods, and services through the efforts of the dedicated and diligent staff of the institute in the last few years.

“It is with great pleasure and a sense of responsibility to inform you that this project was achieved based on the love, dedication, support, and commitment of the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji towards the regeneration of the Nigerian Science and Technology sector, as well as the attention given by the Federal Government of Nigeria in encouraging and supporting the application of science and technology tools in tackling technological challenges bedevilling the country.”