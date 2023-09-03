The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has revealed plans to restructure the N-Power programme to accommodate more people and ensure fast payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

This was contained in an announcement made on Sunday in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Rasheed Zubair.

According to the statement, the Minister promised to quickly address the issues affecting N-Power beneficiaries’ struggles with delayed stipend payments.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” she said.

She added that creating humanitarian hubs in each of the 774 local government areas of the nation would be a long-term objective in the effort to end poverty in Nigeria.

She clarified that the hubs will house locally produced goods that Nigerians would be able to purchase at lower prices.

The ministry would send workers to every local government region to solicit comments, in addition to tracking palliatives digitally, according to the announcement.

The purpose of the digital tracking of the palliatives, according to the statement, is to identify the date, place, household, and recipients of each delivery.

”This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reach those in need.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, and cash transfer to poor Nigerians.

”We will ensure engagement with the Nutrition Department, the establishment of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise and provision of stimulus to their Business”.

She assured Nigerians of her commitment to curtail the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria through a prompt response.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged to cover more people effectively.

Edu assured citizens of President Bola Tinubu’s huge economic interventions to meet their short and long-term needs.

“Mr President has huge economic plan for Nigeria; some with short-term goals while some with long-term goals and Nigerians should please trust the process”