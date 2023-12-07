FG Sets To Procure Combat Aircraft To Fight Insecurity

Following the unending security challenges bedeviling the country, the Federal Government has said it is doing everything it can to bolster the Military Artillery, with modern and sophisticated firepower.

This as it revealed that the Federal Government is in talks with India Manufacturers, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to purchase a multifunctional jet fighter.

Ananthakrishnan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Wednesday that talks are on with the countries (Nigeria, Argentina, and the Philippines) for the possible procurement of Tejas Light Combat aircraft.

“Nigeria, Philippines, and Egypt are keen to procure Tejas Light Combat aircraft,” Ananthakrishnan told Indian pressmen on the sidelines of an event.