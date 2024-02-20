FG Sets To Probe N23trn Way, Means Debt

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has announced plans to audit the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy disclosed this during the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI).

READ ALSO:

He said the executive arm will soon present a bill to the National Assembly that will authorise the removal of “all taxes and levies that constitute nuisance from the country’s tax system so the government can prevent future Ways and Means indebtedness.

Edun added that the government will vigorously pursue policies that will allow it to harvest revenue in real-time from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) and Corporate entities.

Details later…