FG Sets To Lead Africa In Marine, Blue Economy Devt – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to fully harness the vast potential of its marine and blue economy, describing the sector as a catalyst for sustainable national economic growth.

Speaking when he received a visiting World Bank delegation led by Mrs. Gladys Fajomu at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the Minister said Nigeria is “on the right path to unlocking the immense economic opportunities of its oceans, seas, rivers, and coastal resources,” following the recent approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council.

“This policy is historic,” Oyetola stated. “It is the first of its kind, and it provides a comprehensive framework for sustainable exploitation, conservation, and governance of our marine and coastal assets.

It will drive wealth creation, generate jobs, enhance food security, and position Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s emerging blue economy space. Our goal is not just to explore the waters, but to manage them responsibly, ensuring that the benefits extend to every Nigerian, now and for generations to come.”

Highlighting food security as a key focus area, Oyetola revealed that his Ministry is implementing targeted programmes to drastically reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fish importation.

“We cannot continue to import what we have the capacity to produce locally,” he said. “We are aggressively boosting local fish production by supporting aquaculture development, improving artisanal fishing methods, and expanding fish farming clusters across the country.

This will not only save our foreign exchange but will create thousands of jobs for our people, especially in coastal and riverine communities.”

Oyetola further pledged to increase youth and women participation in the sector, noting that inclusive growth is essential to the success of the policy.

“We are designing initiatives that will give our young people and women the tools, skills, and access they need to play leading roles in the marine economy. This is not just about economic growth; it’s about social empowerment and equitable development.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Gladys Fajomu, who led the World Bank team that included Ms. Yolanda Monteo and Dr. Felicia Mogo, commended the Minister for his leadership and for the bold steps Nigeria is taking in the sector.

She assured that the Bretton Woods institution would continue to support Nigeria’s marine and blue economy ambitions through technical assistance, capacity building, and financing options for strategic projects.

The visiting delegation also held focus group discussions with senior officials of the Ministry to identify priority areas for collaboration, particularly in policy implementation, infrastructure development, and private sector engagement.

With the new policy framework, international backing, and clear ministerial priorities, Nigeria’s marine and blue economy is set for a transformative leap — promising to boost economic diversification, enhance environmental stewardship, and deliver tangible benefits to millions of Nigerians.