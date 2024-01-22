FG Sets To Inaugurates New Minimum Wage Committee

The Federal Government on Monday said the new national minimum wage committee will be inaugurated on or before the end of January 2024.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment dropped the hint in Abuja while speaking with newsmen.

According to the minister, “I am sure before the month runs out, the panel will be in place.”

It would be recalled that the current minimum wage is N30,000 and was signed into law on April 18, 2019, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu-led government, on May 29, 2023, the Labour Unions comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) advocated for a wage increase to reflect the current realities.

Organized Labour wants an upward review of the national wage to N200,000.

It was learnt that President Tinubu, during the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, demanded the list of persons that will be part of the tripartite committee.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria government has assured labour unions in the country that it would fulfil all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made the promise on behalf of the government last Wednesday when she visited the office of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

She assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed, including the outstanding balance to workers, and the new minimum wage would also be addressed.

The Minister, however, asked for the labour unions to maintain an open communication channel with the government even as she reiterated that the government of President Bola Tinubu is labour-friendly.