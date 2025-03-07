FG Sets Guidelines For Organ Transplant, Donation

Share

The Federal Government in it’s efforts to save lives from preventable deaths and conditions, has unveiled the standards and guidelines for establishing and coordinating organ/tissue transplantation services in the country.

The guidelines would help in providing hope and promoting transparency, accountability and adherence to international best practices.

Launching the standards and guidelines document in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Adekunle Salako noted that document which was validated on 13th November 2024, was a significant milestone to enhance organ donation and practices in Nigeria; emphasizing it is a life-giving opportunity that offers a second chance to individuals suffering from end-stage organ failure.

He said,” Today, we are here to unveil a comprehensive framework that will regulate Organ and Tissue Transplantation Services in our country.

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to saving lives through ethical practices and robust oversight mechanisms.

“This document is particularly important, given Nigeria’s unique challenges.

“In recent times, we witnessed troubling incidents of unethical organ harvesting and other excesses within the organ transplantation workspace.

“These cases underscore the urgent need for stringent regulations to protect organ donors and recipients alike.”

Represented by the Director, Hospital Services Department, Dr. Salahudeen Jimoh mni, the Minister described the guidelines as a product of extensive collaboration among healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organizations and other key stakeholders.

Every detail, he stated, was carefully scrutinized during the validation process to ensure it addresses the unique challenges we face in Nigeria.

Critical key areas of the document include ethics in transplantation, donor protection, transplant patients’ safety, minimum standards in Organ Transplant, as well as the procedure to ensure compliance.

“These guidelines aim to restore trust in Organ Donation in Nigeria by promoting transparency, accountability and adherence to international best practices”, Dr. Salako added.

To further strengthen the regulations, the Minister highlighted the importance of mapping and certifying all health institutions engaged in organ donation and Transplantation to ensure they meet the highest standards of practice.

” Additionally, we will establish an organ donation and transplantation registry and banking system to streamline the management of organ donations across Nigeria”.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, who was represented by the Director Human Resource Management Department Tetshoma Dafeta, expressed the deepest gratitude to the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee and all stakeholders, describing the document as a milestone in our mission to improve healthcare and save lives.

“It is also a beginning. Let us work together to implement these guidelines effectively and build a future where organ transplantation in Nigeria is a beacon of hope, not a source of fear,” she added.

