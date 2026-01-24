FG Sets Framework To Resolve JOHESU Dispute, Assures Review Of CONHESS

The Federal Government has announced the establishment of a structured framework aimed at resolving the ongoing industrial dispute with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), while reaffirming its commitment to reviewing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare disclosed this in a press release issued on Friday, following allegations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) that the Ministry had deliberately failed to implement the 2021 report of the Technical Committee on CONHESS adjustment.

Reacting to the claims, the Ministry, in a statement signed by its Director, Information & Public Relations, Mr Alaba Balogun, described the allegations as “entirely unfounded,” insisting that there was no deliberate attempt to undermine health workers or organised labour.

He said: “There is absolutely no truth in the allegations of a deliberate refusal to implement the Technical Committee’s report, nor is there any discrimination against any category of health workers.”

JOHESU had embarked on an indefinite strike on November 14, 2025, after issuing an ultimatum to the Ministry demanding an adjustment of CONHESS in line with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

According to the Ministry, the Federal Government has engaged in several conciliatory meetings with JOHESU since the commencement of the strike, including negotiations held at both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Since the onset of the industrial action, the Federal Government has sustained dialogue with JOHESU with the sole aim of de-escalating tensions and arriving at a mutually agreeable resolution.”

A major breakthrough, the Ministry noted, was achieved at a high-level meeting held on January 15, 2026, where both parties reached a tentative understanding on a framework for resolving the dispute.

At the meeting, JOHESU reportedly demanded the immediate implementation of the 2021 Technical Sub-Committee report under the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), as well as the withdrawal of the “No Work, No Pay” policy applied during the strike.

However, the Ministry explained that it appealed to the unions to maintain the status quo pending the conclusion of an ongoing job evaluation exercise being conducted by the NSIWC.

“The job evaluation exercise, which commenced in November 2025 and is expected to last six months, is critical to determining appropriate placement and ensuring fairness across all health professionals,” the Ministry said.

It further added that the evaluation process would lay the foundation for salary adjustments and the reconvening of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

On the contentious “No Work, No Pay” policy, the Ministry said the issue could be resolved administratively if JOHESU called off the strike in good faith.

“If the unions suspend the industrial action, the matter of ‘No Work, No Pay’ will be handled administratively in its entirety,” it assured.

The Ministry also confirmed that it had raised no objection to the continued involvement of the NLC and TUC in the negotiation process, describing their participation as necessary for achieving lasting industrial harmony.

It revealed that two additional meetings were held on January 20 and 22, 2026, to consolidate agreements reached earlier and encourage JOHESU to return to work.

“When viewed against the sustained engagements already underway, the issuance of ultimatums does not align with the ongoing efforts at dialogue.”

While acknowledging that the CONHESS dispute has remained unresolved for over a decade, the Federal Government said it was determined to finally address the issue in a fair and sustainable manner.

“This administration recognises the critical role of healthcare workers in national development and is committed to resolving this matter in a way that promotes equity, teamwork and uninterrupted healthcare delivery.”

The Ministry therefore urged JOHESU to suspend the strike and allow negotiations to continue in the interest of patients and the Nigerian public.

It also commended health workers who have continued to provide essential services despite the strike.

“We deeply appreciate health professionals who remain at their duty posts, saving lives every day, and we will continue all efforts to ensure that federal hospitals remain open,” the Ministry added.