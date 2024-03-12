FG Sets Blueprint for $2.5bn Carbon Market With New Committee

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to paving the way for a substantial $2.5 billion carbon market. This was given credence as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, inaugurated the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Market Activation Plan in Abuja. According to a statement by Shettima’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the committee’s goal is to develop a systematic blueprint for a sustainable carbon market.

It stated that this move aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s objective to minimise Nigeria’s carbon emissions and supported by the Africa Carbon Market Initiative, enhancing Nigeria’s entry into the lucrative $2.5 billion carbon market. It further said that the committee is to be chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Zacch Adedeji.

The statement added that the committee’s formation followed its announcement by President Tinubu at COP28 in December 2023. During the inauguration of the Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima harped on the administration’s strategy to use natural gas as a transitional fuel and the committee’s role in shaping a national carbon market strategy.

He said that the plan was set to draw significant investments, facilitate emission reductions, and promote sustainable growth in Nigeria. Shettima said: “However, the intervention we seek can’t be achieved unless the best minds of this nation come together to oversee our transition, and I do not doubt that we are on the right track, especially with the calibre of the technocrats that are in this room.

“We gather today as part of the broader initiative to position Nigeria and, by extension, Africa in green growth manufacturing and industrialisation. This underscores our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. “This justifies our focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alone site investment in renewable energy sources. Our mission is to meet the needs of the present while safeguarding the future.”