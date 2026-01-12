FG Sets Aside Funds For 2028 Olympics In 2026 Budget – Dikko

The chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has said the Federal Government has already set aside funds for the preparation of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

According to the former Nigeria Football Federation vice president, the NSC has already started preparation for the Olympics as they really want to make it a memorable one and not just to participate.

Nigeria failed to achieve anything at the last Olympic Games in Paris, France and with just two years away from another Games, the chairman said they are doing their best to prepare the athletes as they have been meeting with the president of all federations.

“A few days ago, my Director General (Bukola Olopade) was meeting with all the federations to be able to start planning for the Olympics and the Games,” he said.

“If you check our budget, even as of now, the 2026 budget, there’s a huge money already put in for preparation for the Olympics. So we are not just waiting until 2028 to start looking for money to prepare.”