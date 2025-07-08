FG Sets 16 Years As Minimum Age Into Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Education on Tuesday formally set 16 years as the minimum age for admission into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made this known during the 2025 Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) held in Abuja.

The minister emphasised that the age benchmark is now official and non-negotiable.

He warned that any admission carried out outside the Central Admissions Processing System would be considered illegal.

READ ALSO

Alausa further stated that heads of institutions found culpable of admission fraud or circumventing CAPS would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The annual policy meeting sets guidelines for the conduct of admissions into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education for the coming academic session.